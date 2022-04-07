Menu
mcrIT shifts servers and storage for Marriott hotels

mcrIT shifts servers and storage for Marriott hotels

The Marriott team will be rolling out the new infrastructure across four additional hotels.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Pier One

Pier One

Credit: Pier One

IT managed services provider mcrIT has delivered a server, storage and backup upgrade for a number of Marriott International hotels in Sydney. 

The first hotel involved in the project was Pier One Sydney Harbour followed by Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park. The project took shape in 2020 as the hotel was experiencing issues with its legacy infrastructure resulting in a negative impact on guest experience and lack of support for new applications. 

This included the hotel’s check-in system, room service, key card and movie rental system. 

Limited storage capacity was causing performance issues and an inability to scale in line with changing business requirements.

After an initial review of Marriott’s infrastructure, the mcrIT team began updating legacy servers, storage and backup for multiple hotels featuring a migration to HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 servers and HPE StoreEver MSL2024 storage. VMWare and Veeam backup solutions were also deployed.

Ongoing collaboration between mcrIT and Marriott during the design and build phase ensured all needs were met at every stage.

“I was very impressed with the responsiveness of the mcrIT team. Other prospective partners had quoted triple the delivery time – mcrIT delivered even earlier than they had promised,” Marriott International cluster IT manager Krishna Chua said. 

The outcome of the project has prompted the Marriott team to commence planning on rolling out the new infrastructure across four additional hotels.

“We are so pleased that we are now looking to implement the solution in four more hotels. It is a true partnership between Marriott and mcrIT,” Chua said. “mcrIT have helped us significantly improve the guest experience by delivering a cost-effective and scalable server, storage and backup solution.”

Recently mcrIT upgraded the infrastructure and networks for Krispy Kreme's retail outlets across Australia and New Zealand. 

The Sydney-based company overhauled the networking and IT equipment for Krispy Kreme over a six-month period, supplying an SD-WAN, switches and Wi-Fi.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags mcrIT

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:17PM
ACCC greenlights TPG functional separation
03:49PM
How vendors can get skin in the MSP game
02:39PM
mcrIT shifts servers and storage for Marriott hotels
02:15PM
Aussie tech services spend to hit $67B by 2022
More News

Industry Events

13 Apr
Selling to the CIO: How can partners capitalise on the innovation era?
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured