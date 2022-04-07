mcrIT shifts servers and storage for Marriott hotels

The Marriott team will be rolling out the new infrastructure across four additional hotels.

IT managed services provider mcrIT has delivered a server, storage and backup upgrade for a number of Marriott International hotels in Sydney.

The first hotel involved in the project was Pier One Sydney Harbour followed by Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park. The project took shape in 2020 as the hotel was experiencing issues with its legacy infrastructure resulting in a negative impact on guest experience and lack of support for new applications.

This included the hotel’s check-in system, room service, key card and movie rental system.

Limited storage capacity was causing performance issues and an inability to scale in line with changing business requirements.

After an initial review of Marriott’s infrastructure, the mcrIT team began updating legacy servers, storage and backup for multiple hotels featuring a migration to HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 servers and HPE StoreEver MSL2024 storage. VMWare and Veeam backup solutions were also deployed.

Ongoing collaboration between mcrIT and Marriott during the design and build phase ensured all needs were met at every stage.

“I was very impressed with the responsiveness of the mcrIT team. Other prospective partners had quoted triple the delivery time – mcrIT delivered even earlier than they had promised,” Marriott International cluster IT manager Krishna Chua said.

The outcome of the project has prompted the Marriott team to commence planning on rolling out the new infrastructure across four additional hotels.

“We are so pleased that we are now looking to implement the solution in four more hotels. It is a true partnership between Marriott and mcrIT,” Chua said. “mcrIT have helped us significantly improve the guest experience by delivering a cost-effective and scalable server, storage and backup solution.”

Recently mcrIT upgraded the infrastructure and networks for Krispy Kreme's retail outlets across Australia and New Zealand.

The Sydney-based company overhauled the networking and IT equipment for Krispy Kreme over a six-month period, supplying an SD-WAN, switches and Wi-Fi.



