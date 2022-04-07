Absolute Software eyes rapid A/NZ expansion with Orca Tech

Plans significant investment in A/NZ and wider APAC channel with recent appointment of Chris Barton as channel director.

Chris Barton (Absolute Software) Credit: Absolute Software

Cyber security vendor Absolute Software has signed a distribution agreement with Orca Tech for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), its first for the region.

The deal comes as the Zero Trust proponent and endpoint specialist plans to invest in the regional channel, growing both its operation and partner base and building relationships with existing partners.

The appointment of Orca Tech comes four months after Absolute Software appointed FireEye’s Chris Barton as director of channel sales in Asia Pacific (APAC).

“Today’s operating environment has changed forever and presents a strong growth opportunity for Absolute Software and our strategic channel partners,” Barton said.

“To capitalise on this growth, we’re delighted to announce cyber security specialists Orca Tech as our Australia and New Zealand distributor, which comes at a time when we’re seeing growing customer interest in robust endpoint-centric security solutions to support large, scalable hybrid and remote working models."

Orca Tech will distribute and promote Absolute Software’s Secure Endpoint and Secure Access security solutions to existing and new partners to support the company’s growth and expansion plans.

Orca Tech will now also have access to the combined offering off the back Absolute Software's Netmotion acquisition.



“Orca Tech continues to enhance its position as a specialist cyber security partner who can provide enhanced value-added services, including the recruitment of partners, training and onboarding, sales enablement and marketing execution,” said Orca Tech general manager Craig Ashwood.

“Absolute Software is another natural fit for our business by adding further complimentary technology solutions that enhance our cyber security ecosystem.”

Previously, Orca Tech expanded its security offerings with SentinelOne for Australia in 2020 and Zscaler for A/NZ in 2021.