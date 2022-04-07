Cevo attains AWS DevOps competency

In recognition of its deep expertise and solution delivery.

James Lewis (Cevo) Credit: Cevo

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced consulting partner Cevo has achieved AWS DevOps competency.

This designation recognises Cevo’s deep expertise to help its customers implement continuous integration, delivery practices, and help them automate infrastructure provisioning and management with configuration management tools on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps competency differentiates Cevo as an AWS partner that provides specialised, demonstrated technical proficiency, and customer success with a specific focus on continuous integration and continuous delivery.

To achieve this, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly.

“At Cevo, we are dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals and deliver value by building and cultivating a DevOps culture”, said Cevo CEO James Lewis.

“We do this by building teams that value automation and speed to market, and that have the ability to iterate quickly in response to customer feedback, all by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.

“Congratulations to the team on this achievement and a big thanks to our customers that have trusted us with delivery of their projects.”

In June last year, Lewis detailed plans on doubling its growth, headcount and customers well into FY22. Ramping up investments around the business in its Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra offices.



