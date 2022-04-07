Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise awards top A/NZ partners

Maud Holvast (ALE) Credit: ALE

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has acknowledged its top performing partners during the past year at its local Connex 2022 partner event in Sydney.

A/NZ GoGrowth Award 2021 winner went to Integrated Products in recognition of its strong year-on-year growth attributed to its delivery of services, solutions and support for resellers.

A/NZ GoInnovation 2021 award winner went to Wavelink with Connected Health, which combined purpose-built smart devices with healthcare-specific applications.

ALE premium partner, DXC Technology scooped the A/NZ GoNetwork 2021 award in recognition of its consistency in producing results along with network projects across multiple customers and industries that generated the strongest year-on-year growth and outcome for 2021.

A/NZ GoCloud Award 2021 Award went to Chyma, which ALE said had consistently provided Rainbow UCaaS solutions to back-of-house operations in the hospitality industry, gaining recognition as a clear differentiator, customer satisfaction and success with its cloud strategy.

Uplinx Advanced Services was also acknowledged for its win as APAC Best Growth Award 2021, recognising the partnership growth between the two companies throughout 2021 and new opportunities and wins in healthcare, government, education and emergency services.

Recently appointed ALE senior vice president for Asia Pacific, Ilya Gutlin also attended the event to meet and greet partners.

Speaking with ARN ALE A/NZ country leader, Maud Holvast said the demand for connectivity and Wi-Fi has accelerated its growth in the market during the COVID pandemic.

In the past year ALE’s network business has witnessed 30 per cent growth as it gears up to launch its Network as-a-Service offering in the Australian market, which Holvast indicated as a major focus for ALE.

“On the back of the results and growth we had in the business last year, as well as the amount of partners coming on-board, we have also been training and certifying many more partners and on the back of Network as-a-Service we will do more training to help them along that path,” she said.

Another key growth area of the business, Holvast said was its cloud collaboration platform, Rainbow which globally saw an uptick of 60 per cent. Key markets for ALE include government, healthcare, education, and transportation.

“One of the reasons why customers and partners choose ALE is because of the robustness of our solutions,” she said. “They need solutions that are rock solid, never fail, super stable, reliable, and of course, secure. Another element is the openness of our solution.

“When you are in those complex government, health or transportation environments, integration into other applications, products and solutions is very important. We are based on open standards, and that allows for multiple integrations in all kinds of other systems to produce customised solutions.”

IoT enablement was also another area the vendor was delving into.

“Historically we've been selling our desk, DECT and Wi-Fi phones, but nowadays, there's so many other things connecting to the network and we need to make sure that our networks can connect with anything that comes onto the network and analyse it,” she said.

“That's another strength of protecting your networks and making sure that each and every thing that comes into the network, gets the right support and priority without interference.”





In the role, Gutlin will be responsible for planning the communication, network and cloud solutions provider’s strategy in the region, as well as driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships and building new alliances.



