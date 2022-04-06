Brisbane MSP Wyntec creates ‘one-stop-shop' for security with Layer 8 buy

Tom Freer (Wyntec) and Jesse De Haan (Layer 8 Security) Credit: Supplied

Brisbane-based managed service provider (MSP) Wyntec has acquired cyber consulting firm Layer 8 Security for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see the two businesses merged, with Layer 8 retaining its brand and structure, creating an end-to-end cyber security and IT services firm.

Together, the two businesses will have a team of 26 and vendor partnerships spanning Microsoft, HPE, Watchguard and Trend Micro.

In addition, Wyntec will now place a stronger focus on implementing cyber security solutions for its clients, specifically within the Microsoft stack. Meanwhile, Layer 8 Security will focus on the ‘people’ element with cyber security awareness training, cyber escape rooms and risk and compliance solutions.

“The merger will enable Wyntec and Layer 8 Security to expand their collective portfolio and create a one-stop-shop for clients to access end-to-end cyber security solutions,” Wyntec wrote in a blog post.

“Together, they will provide cyber security governance, risk and training. This will be further complemented with cyber security implementation, along with support and monitoring.”

Wyntec and Layer 8 Security originally began working together in 2019. Following the deal, which includes cash and shares, they aim to collectively provide “robust solutions” for current clients and generate growth opportunities to service new customers.

“I am very excited to have the Wyntec and Layer 8 teams working together in delivering outcomes for our clients,” Wyntec CEO Tom Freer said. “We aim to improve our clients’ confidence in meeting their cyber security and compliance requirements. Layer 8’s services are a natural extension of Wyntec and add great value to what we already do.”

Layer 8 managing director Jesse de Haan added that cyber security is no longer IT’s responsibility, but in fact that of everyone.

“People represent a larger threat to your organisation than technology does. We cannot mute, turn off or patch humans,” he said. “Just because a person has awareness or knowledge, does not mean they will behave correctly or do as the company policy states.”

Last year, Layer 8 signed an Australian distribution agreement with Queensland-based power protection value-added supplier Uptime Systems.

It also partnered with emt Distribution, now Rhipe, in 2020, to increase its security training footprint among IT resellers.