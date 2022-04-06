Aussie IT jobs up in March during largest overall monthly ad growth

Tasmania recorded the biggest increase for IT jobs out of all states and territories last month.

Credit: Supplied

Job advertisements for the Australian ICT sector have increased from last month’s decline with the industry showing a rise in listings during March, increasing 2.3 per cent month-on-month.



This is according to job advertisement website SEEK's latest Employment Dashboard report, which is a jump up from February’s decline of 0.6 per cent.

During the month every state and territory recorded a rise in IT job listings, with Tasmania recording the largest increase, reaching 9.1 per cent growth.

In fact, this is the state’s second month of IT job listing growth in a row, coming off the back of February’s 14.1 per cent growth.

The Northern Territory was next with 6.8 per cent growth, followed closely by the Australian Capital Territory with 6.7 per cent.

Next was Western Australia with 3.6 per cent, Victoria with 3.5 per cent, South Australia with 2.6 per cent, New South Wales with 0.6 per cent and Queensland with 0.4 per cent.

The ICT industry’s uptick in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation increased by 5 per cent, up from February’s increase of 2.2 per cent, which SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said was the “highest month for job ads ever in SEEK history, finishing off a strong quarter that consistently broke records month-on-month."

This was up by 32.2 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 50.7 per cent compared to March 2019.



“The growth was reflected in every state and territory and across all but two of the 28 industry sectors," Banks said.

