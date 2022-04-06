DiUS sells off contract testing start-up to SmartBear

Was founded by DiUS in 2019.

Joe Losinno (DiUS) Credit: DiUS

Melbourne-headquartered solutions provider DiUS has sold its contract testing collaboration platform PactFlow to global software testing vendor SmartBear.

Sold for an undisclosed sum, Pactflow was founded in 2019 by DiUS with its co-founder Matt Fellows, as well as employees Beth Skurrie and Ron Holshausen, at the helm, focusing on the testing of microservices and application programming interface (API) integrations.

According to DiUS, Pactflow evolved out of the open source software (OSS) contract testing framework Pact to develop and test integration points.

Through the acquisition, Pactflow expects to receive access to SmartBear’s efficiencies, expertise, experience and its global workforce.

“We could not be more excited to join the SmartBear team”, said Fellows.

“There is a great synergy with the multi-protocol approach SmartBear has taken with their API tools and Pactflow contract testing, especially where customers are driving for more integrity in their microservices architectures.

“This, coupled with our joint commitment to open source, positions SmartBear and Pactflow customers well for the future.”

Joe Losinno, DiUS co-founder and CEO, said Pactflow highlights the company’s commitment to OSS, the start-up ecosystem and the solving of complex problems for customers.

“We’re looking forward to watching Pactflow grow further within SmartBear, whilst becoming a foundation services partner, helping implement contract testing with Pact and Pactflow to help customers around the globe,” he added.

This is the second time DiUS has spun out a start-up, coming months after that Imdex purchased a 30 per cent stake in Datarock, a joint venture between itself and Solve Geosolutions, which provides machine learning solutions to accelerate resource intensive tasks for the mining industry, in November 2021.

It also comes just under a month after SmartBear signed a distribution deal for Australia and New Zealand with Aquion in March.