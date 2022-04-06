DESE hands out $13M in contracts to DXC and Dynatrace

Extends and renews contracts spanning three years and six months.

Credit: ID 86533115 © Semisatch | Dreamstime.com

The Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE) has handed out $13.3 million worth of contracts to Dynatrace and DXC Technology.

The federal government department has handed a four-month extension to DXC Technology worth $7.7 million to support its Digital Service Platform.

DXC won the initial contract last November for building and designing the Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform for DESE's employment services. Veritec, SAS and Annex were also handed contracts to help build the platform.

The new contract extends the deal under the head agreement to "support the Department in delivering the digital service platform to support the implementation of Workforce Australia," DESE said.

At the same time, DESE has also renewed the existing maintenance and support arrangements for its Dynatrace software intelligence contract.

In a deal worth $5.5 million, DESE will support the application, platform and performance monitoring software solution, which has been deployed across the department’s environment, for a further three years.

The renewal follows Dynatrace's recent appointment of CA Technologies’ former senior vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Hope Powers, to lead its A/NZ sales team.

She has been tasked with strengthening relationships with A/NZ channel partners and hyperscalers and reinforcing the vendor’s existing position in the region.