Generation-e boosts hybrid workplace practice with Phil Clapham hire

Clapham will develop the ecosystem of vendor relationships and focus on customer outcomes.

Phil Clapham (Generation-e) Credit: Ben Williamson

Microsoft Gold partner Generation-e has hired Phil Clapham to lead its growing hybrid workplace practice in A/NZ.

Clapham brings more than two decades of experience and thought leadership to this new role, previously working for Data#3 as its AV practice manager. He has also worked for Genesys (Interactive Intelligence), Polycom, Microsoft and Telstra.

“Microsoft is innovating their vision of the hybrid workplace so fast, which is leading to tremendous growth. As we continue our success in helping realise our customer’s vision for workspaces, we are delighted to appoint Phil to continue nurturing our internal teams,” Generation-e CEO Biagio La Rosa said.

“He will contribute to our long-term strategy, develop our ecosystem of vendor relationships and focus on providing high quality outcomes for our customer.”



New responsibilities will see Clapham take ownership of realising Generation-e’s vision of enabling customers to simply and securely engage and collaborate.

Clapham said to expect to see new simplified customer offerings around Rooms-as-a-Service, Live Events-as-a-Service and new vendor hardware solution offerings from the Generation-e team.

“I’m so excited for what the future holds for our partners and customers in the coming quarters,” he said.

In February, Generation-e landed a deal to transition Wodonga TAFE’s contact centre to an upgraded platform that combines multiple contact channels and provides enhanced analytic capabilities.

The solution uses software vendor NICE’s CXone product, which includes an omnichannel communication platform, interactive voice response and real-time reporting, as well as improved visibility into agent productivity and behaviours.



