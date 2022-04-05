Jarrod Nink becomes new Vocus chief exec of wholesale and international

Jarrod Nink (Vocus). Credit: Vocus

Vocus has promoted Jarrod Nink from his general manager post to the new chief executive for wholesale and international.

Nink steps into the role vacated by Mark Callander who was recently elevated to lead the merger of Orcon Group with 2degrees in New Zealand.

Nink has been with Vocus since 2018 and was the general manager for the wholesale and international unit.

Prior to taking up his new post, he previously worked in a range of Australian and global executive roles specialising in wholesale and international telecommunications, including with 3 UK, Hue Global Solutions, Vodafone Australia, and Hutchison Telecoms.

“Under Mark, Jarrod has led the Wholesale and International team since August 2019, helping build a strong team that strives to be the carrier of choice for businesses requiring high bandwidth services into and throughout Australia,” Vocus CEO Kevin Russell said.

“We are delivering more fibre infrastructure and more capacity in our network, and I look forward to Jarrod continuing to grow our thriving Wholesale business at this exciting time.”

The announcement coincides with Vocus signing up as a member of Supply Nation, benefiting from its network and knowledge of certified Australian First Nations businesses.

Vocus Group head commercial and business optimisation Steffen Schwarz said building a sustainable and socially responsible supply chain is part of the telco’s commitment to ensuring it has a positive social impact and forms part of its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.

“Supply Nation maintains the biggest national database of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses, which will help us accelerate the process of offering under-represented businesses the same opportunities as any other qualified supplier to win business with Vocus,” he said.