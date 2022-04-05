Kyndryl strikes multi-year deal with CDC Data Centres

Infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has inked a multi-year agreement with CDC Data Centres to design and manage a customised environment within its facilities across Australia and New Zealand.

Central to the implementation is the integration of Kyndryl’s cloud exchange, a managed platform service offering that provides cloud, internet, and data centre interconnectivity.

Additionally, Kyndryl has integrated an automated dashboard that allows customers to monitor all traffic coming in and out, manage their connections, optimise their workloads, and scale up or down as needed.

“The partnership between Kyndryl and CDC is about giving customers safe and secure connections to the internet and the cloud, with government-grade security built in the solution, while also driving a more sustainable future,” Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand president Kerry Purcell said.

“We’re also putting more control in the hands of the customers, giving them the information and access to allow them to make informed decisions about managing their mission-critical workloads.”

CDC’s highly secure and interconnected campuses across Canberra, Sydney and Auckland enable customers to co-locate mission-critical workloads and create a virtual seamless environment that connects all their technology, whether on or off-premises, spanning multiple environments such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

As a result, Kyndryl claimed, customers gain quick and easy connections, automated provisioning of services, detailed metrics and reporting, and consumption-based billing models.

“We relentlessly build our facilities with the goal of making them future proof for the evolving needs of our most demanding clients, customers can engage with CDC and Kyndryl knowing that every single one of our facilities are certified at the highest level and offer the highest security, availability and resilience standards for their critical business and technology needs,” CDC founder and CEO Greg Boorer said.

“We are incredibly proud of our track record as the pre-eminent critical infrastructure provider for critical infrastructure customers and our commitment is to continue to invest to always be the best at what we do.”

In February, Kyndryl -- formerly IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services unit – established an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCOE), combining the two companies' respective skills in cloud infrastructure and services.



