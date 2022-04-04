Cirrus wins $15M contract with Icon Water

Wins contract for implementation and management of network and IT environment.

Credit: Cirrus Networks

Publicly listed managed services provider Cirrus Networks has won a $15.5 million contract with ACT-based Icon Water.

As part of the deal, Cirrus will be responsible for the build and migration of Icon Water’s complex IT and network environment as part of a wider digital transformation program.

Cirrus will also be tasked with managing Icon’s network, data centre, unified communications, ICT, cloud and associated security services.

Cirrus won the deal following a competitive tender. The three-year contract will be rolled out in a staged format, with the first delivery stage expected in the next financial year.

Cirrus also said it would provide “significant” professional services during the implementation phase, the bulk of which will fall in FY23.

According to a shareholder update, Icon was looking to gain strategic control over the technology environment through the partnership.

Its other goals include streamlining and simplifying management and increasing agility; reducing complexity, risk and IT costs both now and in the future; efficiency in implementing new digital capability and rationalising the number of applications.

“We understand the priorities for Icon Water in delivering a technical solution to meet their strategic goals, whilst also ensuring a seamless transition to an ongoing managed service, offering sustainable value through our innovative, agile and customer focused approach," Cirrus managing director and CEO Chris McLaughlin.

"We look forward to working together on their digital transformation journey and building a great partnership.”



McLaughlin first took over leadership of Cirrus in October upon the exit of long-serving Matt Sullivan.

Sullivan originally founded L7 Solutions, a Perth-based IT integrator, in 2004, before its acquisition by Cirrus from Vocus in 2015. Shortly after, Sullivan became Cirrus CEO.

At the end of last calendar year, Cirrus found itself embroiled in a tussle with 5G Networks-owned Webcentral, which attempted an aggressive takeover.

In addition, Cirrus also suffered a “disappointing” dip in its earnings last financial year. Cirrus claimed a recent restructure will save $4 million against expected FY22 costs and will make it less dependent on product-only sales.

In January this year, the company picked up a $4.5 million contract with Geoscience Australia, updating its infrastructure with Cisco and NetApp.