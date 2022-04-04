TPG signs Moreton Bay Council to new Brisbane private cloud service

New services uses Cisco and NetApp equipment and connected to Azure and AWS.

Moreton Bay region. Credit: Moreton Bay Regional Council

TPG Telecom has signed Moreton Bay Regional Council as its first customer to use its recently launched private cloud service in Brisbane.

For Moreton Bay Regional Council, the use of TPG’s private cloud services means it can tap into on-premises IT services – including high bandwidth, low latency on-demand compute, and storage from highly secure data centres - without the capital costs typically associated with on-premises infrastructure and management.

Moreton Bay Regional Council information and communication technology manager Tim Gepp said moving to the TPG private cloud facility allows the council to retire some aging hardware and maintenance agreements.

“Our two remaining data centres can be consolidated into one, saving power, cooling and floor space. With dark fibre connectivity and higher specification servers, we are already seeing improved performance,” Gepp said.

TPG Telecom’s new private cloud service will be integrated with its core fibre network, meaning a customer’s site can directly link to TPG Telecom’s private cloud service via an ultra-high bandwidth connection, allowing for robust connectivity and the security benefits of TPG’s resilient core network.

The service uses the latest equipment from vendors including Cisco and NetApp, and can be connected to public cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to form a hybrid or multi-cloud platform.

"This will bring enterprise-grade connectivity, competition and choice to businesses and councils throughout Queensland that traditionally have had to look further south for similar cloud services,” TPG Telecom general manager of commercial enterprise and government, Jeremy Howe said.

“It means their data and critical IT applications will be hosted much closer to home which is great for security and service quality. We offer our private cloud service for a flat, monthly fee which removes the headaches of bill shock that are often associated with variable charges in the public cloud.”

The Brisbane-based private cloud service marks TPG’s fourth operation of similar sites, with two in NSW and one in Victoria.