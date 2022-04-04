Indian AWS partner BluePi Consulting lands in A/NZ

Gaurav Sharma named CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

Gaurav Sharma (BluePi) Credit: BluePi

India-founded Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner BluePi Consulting has launched an operation in Australia and New Zealand.

The artificial intelligence specialist has hired former Cognizant executive Gaurav Sharma to lead the new operation from Sydney.

Sharma will be tasked with growing BluePi’s local technology investments, enterprise partnerships and customer base across the A/NZ region.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, BluePi is an AWS Premier Consulting partner and also has partnerships with the likes of Snowflake, Databricks, Google Cloud and Cloudera.

With customers from industries including retail and logistics, BluePi said it focuses on helping businesses “adopt scalable, intelligent data driven, cloud-based strategies that will liberate siloed data” and produce superior business outcomes.

Sharma most recently served as vice president and head of industries business for A/NZ at Cognizant, having first joined the global systems integrator in 2016.

He has also held regional roles at HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Siemens.

“The innovations that BluePi has pioneered will completely transform enterprise digital business models and I’m thrilled with the opportunity to bring our skills, knowledge and experience to enable customers and partners in Australia and New Zealand to leverage new-age technologies,” Sharma said.

In a joint statement, BluePi founders Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna said Sharma has “an incredible track record driving growth within enterprise technology companies”.

"We’re excited to have him as a co-founder, leading the business in our first international market that has emerged strongly from the pandemic and shows incredible potential across a diverse range of industry sectors from banking and financial services to retail, public sector, telecommunications, construction and logistics," they added.