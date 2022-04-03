LiveTiles snaps up partner The Human Link for $1M

The two companies have had a partnership for the last 12 months.

Karl Redenbach (LiveTiles) Credit: LiveTiles

LiveTiles has acquired consultancy and partner The Human Link for $1 million to expand in the employee experience (EX) market.



Founded in 2020 and based in Perth, The Human Link provides various education and wellbeing consultancy services through technology and works with 60 customers globally across banking and finance, global mining, professional services, global logistics and public sector agencies.

In addition, it has been a LiveTiles partner for the last 12 months, with the two businesses coming together to create the software vendor 's employee 'micro-survey' product LiveTiles Vibe.

“We have worked closely in partnership with the founders for over a year now, and they share the same passion and desire to create the world's leading EX company to make a real difference to the lives of people within the workplace,” said LiveTiles co-founder and CEO Karl Redenbach.

Under the terms of the deal, The Human Link’s 15 staff will be incentivised to sell LiveTiles technology products as part of its EX program offerings, according to a statement by LiveTiles published on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

As a result, the software vendor claimed it will be able to “build deep long-lasting relationships with enterprise companies well before the customer identifies the need to implement [EX] software”.

“The Human Link’s customers provide a great opportunity for new business and existing account growth through cross-sell and up-sell efforts,” the statement read.

“The Human Link will help accelerate LiveTiles technology adoption, using LiveTiles Reach and other LiveTiles’ products to not only help scale the delivery of their EX programs throughout enterprise organisations, but also to identify opportunities for LiveTiles technology to be implemented to address clear business needs.”

The deal is expected to close on or around 8 April.



The acquisition of The Human Link comes more than a year after LiveTiles squashed speculation surrounding any unsolicited approach from overseas buyout funds in a potential control transaction back in February 2021.