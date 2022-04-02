Govt scours channel for new asset register

To handle information for territories in the Indian Ocean, Norfolk Island and Jervis Bay.

Emily Bay, Norfolk Island Credit: Photo 36874565 © Derek Rogers | Dreamstime.com

The federal government’s Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications is searching for an asset management solution to cover Australian territories.



According to a request for tender (RFT), the government is seeking for a partner to bring in a central asset register to handle information about the assets of the territories, which includes the Indian Ocean Territories, Norfolk Island and the Jervis Bay Territory.

Currently, the majority of the assets lie within the Indian Ocean Territories, at 84 per cent of the asset total. Meanwhile, 14 per cent are located in Norfolk Island and the remaining 8 per cent can be found in the Jervis Bay Territory.

Covering an initial three year period and four additional one year extensions, the new register is to come in and replace multiple systems, which currently includes an SAP finance system.

The contract will also require partners to deliver managed asset services, ensure maintenance plans are supported and enable remote access and updating through mobile devices.

In addition, the solution must be able to automate the transfer of existing data across multiple systems, including Datum360 database, which houses the Territories’ asset manager, as well as MEX spreadsheets and Excel spreadsheets with macros.

While the Department is looking out for integrations of commercial off the shelf packages delivered via software-as-a-service, customisation, migration of data, training and support, it is also open to considering alternative solutions.

The RFT is open until 9 May.

The Department was first announced in December 2019 and was established a year later, with Simon Atkins appointed as its secretary.