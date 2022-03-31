How Tecala helped My Plan Manager step up its IT strategy

Richard Hilliard (My Plan Manager). Credit: MPM

Managed services provider Tecala has been involved in a multiyear IT program with National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) plan specialist, My Plan Manager (MPM).

The program features the provision of comprehensive managed services, communications, cyber security and data protection, providing MPM with the support it requires to manage a hybrid workforce environment and its clients with a disability.

The two companies have been working together since 2019 after MPM sought external support for its technology stack and awarded Tecala the contract after shortlisting prospective managed service providers in the market.

MPM itself was in a state of rapid growth, expanding from its single Adelaide office to a national presence.

The first project Tecala undertook involved replacing MPM’s aging IP office telephony system with a new 8x8 unified communications platform, which was completed in December 2019.

“We realised we needed more flexibility when it came to staff mobility and servicing our multiple office locations,” MPM CTO Richard Hilliard said. “We felt a cloud-based system would be a better fit.

“Tecala worked to configure the new platform so that it closely met our requirements. We were also able to readily integrate it with our recently introduced Salesforce CRM system which provided additional benefits.”

Hilliard said the cloud-based unified communications platform made flexible working easy for staff, something that became vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are also benefiting from new features provided by the platform, including electronic boards that display incoming call queues and wait times. We also have sophisticated analytics capabilities that allow us to monitor and report on how our client relationship consultants are tracking,” he said.

With the unified communications system bedded down and fully functional, attention turned to other ways in which Tecala could support MPM’s activities through the provision of managed services to support its nimble tech team.

As a result, Tecala further expanded its resources and scaled its team outside of NSW to support work in South Australia and Victoria.

Another area of focus has been MPM’s data backup and recovery capabilities and ensuring it follows industry best practices in cloud services, risk and compliance.

To meet this, Tecala deployed a cloud service to provide backup for My Plan Manager’s data across the organisation and protect all critical data assets in a pay per use consumption model while also delivering restoration and key reporting capabilities.

Specifically this involved the Netskope Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and AlienVault Security Information Event Monitoring (SIEM) solution.



“As well as meeting our requirements today, we are confident Tecala will continue to add significant value as our operations grow further in the future,” he said.



