Kaseya taps Macquarie Cloud for Aussie hosting service

Dermot McCann (Kaseya) Credit: RegTech

Kaseya has partnered with Macquarie Cloud Services in order to offer locally-hosted services to its Australian managed service provider (MSP) customers.

The infrastructure management solutions provider will now offer its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to Australian MSPs and small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) via Macquarie Cloud’s own platform.

The move comes as part of a wider push, driven by the Australian federal government, for cloud services to be hosted onshore in the interests of data sovereignty.

The move also follows the unravelling of a vulnerability in Kaseya’s remote management tool, Kaseya VSA, which was exploited by hackers in July last year.

The incident led to the compromise of hundreds of businesses worldwide and their infection with the REvil ransomware.

As part of the new partnership with Macquarie Cloud, Kaseya is touting its VSA, along with its business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) solutions which include ransomware protection.

According to Kaseya, this means “data can now be stored to comply with Australia’s data sovereignty, privacy and protection laws”.

“We’re always looking to enhance our customer experience and we’ve found that MSPs and SMBs in Australia are in need of SaaS and BCDR solutions that not only meet the unique needs of multifunction IT professionals but also align with Australia’s stringent data protection requirements,” said Dermot McCann, Kaseya Asia Pacific (APAC) SVP and general manager.

“Kaseya’s partnership with Macquarie Cloud Services is just one more example of the company’s true commitment to its customers and we look forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, group executive at Macquarie Cloud Services James Mystakidis said he was pleased to be partnering with Kaseya.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our partnership evolve as Kaseya expands its reach across APAC,” he said.

Kaseya said it is now undergoing a “major hiring push” and is aiming to expand its headcount across its offices in Sydney and Auckland to a total of 200 people by the end of 2022.