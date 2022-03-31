Telstra inks $187M QLD schools internet deal

The bandwidth speed increase will be progressively rolled out to 1,258 state schools over the next 18 months.

Maroochydore Queensland Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra has inked a five-year deal worth $187 million with the Queensland government to deliver faster internet services to state schools.

Under the deal, average internet bandwidth speeds per student is expected to increase from 25Kbps currently to 5Mbps by 2026, which will be achieved in multiple stages.

“We know that digital inclusion for school kids is one of the most important drivers when it comes to positive education outcomes,” Telstra Enterprise chief customer officer John Ieraci said.

“As a result of these upgrades, students from even the most remote parts of Queensland will have access to quality, high speed connectivity, and will get to enjoy all the opportunities that come with it.”

Credit: Telstra John Ieraci (Telstra Enterprise)

The significant bandwidth speed increase will be progressively rolled out to 1258 state schools over the next 18 months with about 40 schools connected to fibre for the first time.

“This extensive infrastructure investment will also deliver connectivity benefits to all other Queensland Government agencies and businesses, who will have access to the upgraded networks,” he said.

The latest deal with the Queensland government follows contracts with other states such as the $100 million upgrade to more than 1600 public schools in Victoria; $328 million for more than 2000 public schools in NSW; and a $130 million upgrade deal for 750 public schools with the Western Australia government.

Partnerships were also established with the South Australian government on a $80 million upgrade deal to more than 500 public schools in tandem with a Telstra Purple partnership worth $50 million to enhance network and internet management services at public schools and pre-schools.