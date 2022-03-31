Intelli-Systems readies 'ambitious' growth plan with leadership restructure

Launches new services offering critical applications for data centres, industrial automation, health and safety and commercial infrastructure.

(L to R top): Joseph Vijay; Luke Jacker; Glen Montgomery and Matt Smith (Intelli-Systems). Credit: Intelli-Systems

Melbourne-based IT electrical services provider Intelli-Systems has streamlined its organisational structure as it gears up for growth in 2022 with a new services portfolio.

The new structure sees co-founder Glen Montgomery transition to operations director, which will see him take responsibility for operations, service delivery and assurance.

“As we expand our support for critical applications, Glen will oversee the evolution of our offer, the transformation and systematisation of our delivery engine so we continue to deliver exceptional service,” recently appointed CEO Joseph Vijay said.

As part of this transition, Montgomery will hand over his partner/vendor relationships to the commercial team, which will be led by co-founder Luke Jacker as commercial director.

“The new commercial group will help us create more cost-effective and elegant solutions for our customers,” Vijay said. “[Jacker's] group will also be responsible for our strategic partner relationships to create greater focus and through collaboration, develop new markets and untapped potential across our portfolios."

Matt Smith has expanded his sales portfolio to also include marketing, driving Intelli-Systems' new managed services offering to support critical applications for data centres, industrial automation and commercial infrastructure.

Intelli-Systems is an APC by Schneider Electric premier partner and a Schneider Electric authorised reseller, as well as being an Eaton authorised power advantage partner and a Vertiv diamond solution provider.



The company has also inked a partnership with enrichHR as part of its investment into its people and their well being and introduced Nigel Rayner as its HR business partner.

“We're growing at a rate of about 150 per cent year-on-year, even through 2020 and 2021, and we've maintained growth and expanded the business,” Vijay said.

“We’ve gone from classical reactive installations, break/fix maintenance through to project-based service delivery through to managed services.”



The company is also on track to achieve ISO accreditation, which will underpin the evolution of its portfolio to support high growth applications in data centre, industrial automation and commercial infrastructure.

“We’ve been working pretty hard over the past couple of months to get some more rigour in the gaps that we had," Vijay said. "We have a real opportunity to accelerate our revenues this year."

“We’ve got some really ambitious plans for FY23 but none of that is possible if we don’t achieve our revenue goals and with my team, I'm confident we'll achieve it.”