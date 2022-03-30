Zoom launches new ‘unified’ partner program

Existing partners will be placed into the new program in the second half of 2022.

Zoom has launched a new “unified” global partner program, offering resale opportunities of its Zoom Phone product for the first time, as well as incentives for continued investment in the vendor's services.

Dubbed Zoom Up, the partner program contains a “unified” framework and enables qualified partners in select countries, including Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), to sell the full suite of Zoom Phone licenses with calling plans under the name "Zoom Phone Native”.

“At Zoom, we are passionate about connecting and growing businesses through our partner ecosystem,” said Don Kerr, A/NZ channel sales lead at Zoom.

“We look forward to seeing how our partners will utilise the Zoom platform and the Zoom Up Partner Program to grow and innovate further and we are excited to bring enhanced availability for both Zoom Phone BYOC [bring your own carrier] and Zoom Phone Native Capabilities in Australia and New Zealand for qualifying partners.”

The program contains three tiers – the initial level of Enrolled, which is then followed by Sales and can be reached after achieving various requirements. At the top is Performance, which can be earned by achieving at least one competency.

Existing partners will be placed into the new levels in the second half of 2022 based on their eligibility.

The video conferencing vendor also claimed the program “directly aligns partner rewards with the partner’s level of investment in Zoom”.

While not directly specifying how the rewards scale, the rewards themselves are split into three groups – sales and financial, enablement and engagement and marketing benefits.

For sales, this includes benefits like deal registration, while enablement offers access to partner education and business planning with an assigned channel account manager. Marketing includes partner messaging and branding, access to market development funds for Performance partners and an enterprise virtual briefing centre experience.

In addition, new competencies are available through the new program under the categories of volume, phone and customer success. Additional accreditations are also on offer, focusing on sales, technical sales and post-technical sales, which will be required to move up the tier ladder.

Additional market benefits and resources are also up for grabs, which includes access to the Zoom Partner Demand Center – a platform containing marketing strategies.

Zoom Up follows the vendor's Zoom BYOC program, which launched in September 2021 and was focused on selling licenses for the service.