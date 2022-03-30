Telstra names Vicki Brady as new CEO

Andy Penn retires after seven years at the top.

Vicki Brady (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Telstra has named Vicki Brady as its new CEO following Andrew Penn’s retirement after seven years in the top role.

Brady currently serves as the telco’s CFO and will be handling her new responsibilities from 1 September. Her resume includes working for organisations such as Optus, SingTel and KPMG prior to joining Telstra in 2016 and maintaining leadership roles along the way in its consumer and small business segments.

Telstra chairman John Mullen said Brady had made significant contributions to Telstra including her work in developing its go to market plans under its T22 strategy.

“She could not be more qualified to take over the reins to deliver on our T25 commitments,” he said.

Penn joined Telstra in 2012 as CFO before taking on CEO duties in 2015.

Mullen said Penn leaves a positive and enduring legacy in the telco’s mass transformation.

“Andy has led Telstra during a period of significant change and will be known for his courage in setting a bold ambition through the T22 strategy to deliver a transformed experience for customers, shareholder and employees,” Mullen said.

“There’s no doubt the strategy has delivered beyond expectations and has laid the foundations for Telstra’s recently announced T25 strategy and a renewed focus on growth and innovation.”

Penn's retirement comes as the telco took the next step towards finalising its legal restructure in creating its new holding company earlier this week, which will be named Telstra Group.

The telco proposed its legal restructure in 2020 as a way to create "potential opportunities to monetise its infrastructure assets and deliver additional value to shareholders".

Telstra Group will house four main entities – InfraCo Fixed, Amplitel (InfraCo Towers), Telstra Ltd (ServeCo) and Telstra International.

The new parent company and listed entity is anticipated to take shape by the end of October.



