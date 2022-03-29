RingCentral honours top two Aussie partners for 2021

TelcoDataCloud took home the top honours of Australian Partner of the Year 2021.

Ben Swanson (RingCentral) Credit: RingCentral

RingCentral has acknowledged TelcoDataCloud and ArbITrium as its top two Australian partners at a two-day executive retreat for its high-performing channel players.



TelcoDataCloud was awarded the honour of Australian Partner of the Year 2021, with the cloud and telecommunications consultancy achieving the highest overall revenue by an Australian partner for the year.

“Thanks to RingCentral for recognising our achievements in 2021. Our success has come about by focusing on mid-market and enterprise clients and on a niche area of IT – UCaaS [unified communications-as-a-service], CCaaS [contact centre-as-a-service] and CX [customer experience] – an area where there isn’t a lot of knowledge from IT managers and decision-makers,” said Asa Grund, TelcoDataCloud director.

Ben Swanson, regional vice president of partner sales for Asia Pacific at RingCentral, said TelcoDataCloud’s success stemmed from the expertise of its consultants, which is technical and focuses on business outcomes.

“The company also puts its clients first, placing importance both in the long-term relationships it has established and in the independent advice provided to them,” he said.

In addition, TelcoDataCloud reached RingCentral's Premier partner status in the vendor's High-Performing Partners Program last October.

Meanwhile, ArbITrium Technologies was crowned RingCentral Australian Ignite! Partner of the Year 2021 for being the vendor’s top performing Australian partner in its Ignite Partner Program.

The program is focused on the management of the sales process end-to-end for RingCentral cloud communications solution opportunities for organisations with up to 400 employees.

Greg Devine, director at ArbITrium Technologies, claimed the company’s success last year was partially as a result of proactive lead generation and digital marketing campaigns.

This was supported through the communications services provider’s outbound call centre and additional help from RingCentral.

“As we focus on the SMB [small- to medium-sized business] market, having control over the sales process was really attractive to us, especially knowing that we always have RingCentral’s support at the backend,” said Greg Devine, director at ArbITrium Technologies.

Swanson added that ArbITrium’s success was “a great example of how partners can leverage RingCentral’s local resources, and marketing and technical support throughout the sales cycle.”