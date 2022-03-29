Menu
Crayon crowns Warren Nolan as head of channel strategy

Florent Bellahsene meanwhile will take on duties as the new senior vice of president of sales and services.

Warren Nolan (Rhipe)

Credit: Christine Wong

Following Crayon’s A$408 million acquisition of Rhipe, Warren Nolan has been named to lead the strategic partner business across the region as senior vice president for channel strategy. 

Nolan, who is an ARN Hall of Fame inductee, has spent 17 years at the distributor across various leadership roles. 

“Having two partner-first organisations come together allows us to offer unprecedented technical, transformational and business development support,” Nolan said. “This enables us to be the best option for all cloud service providers.”

Additionally, Florent Bellahsene will take on duties as the new senior vice of president of sales and services having started his Crayon journey in 2013 after spending almost 10 years at Microsoft. This comes hot on the heels of Rhonda Robati’s appointment to lead the combined organisation across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. 

“We have a partner-first commitment,” Robati said. “To maintain this position and support our partners, we are bringing our teams together and we are thrilled that Warren Nolan will lead the strategic partner business across the region.” 

Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland said it was leveraging the expertise that exists across both organisations to drive innovation and deliver a broader global product, solution and service capability to its ecosystem.

“By harnessing the incredible talent we have at Crayon and Rhipe, we collectively drive successful outcomes for our partners and end-customers,” Mulholland said. 

Crayon, which claims to be the third-largest Microsoft SPLA aggregator and indirect cloud solution provider (CSP), acquired Rhipe in November as part of its global expansion strategy. 

Crayon’s partner footprint has since grown to more than 7,000 partners.


Tags RhipeCrayon

