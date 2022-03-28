MacTel delivers fresh networking services for Domino’s

Already rolled out to more than 400 stores nationally.

Macquarie Telecom has won a deal with Domino’s Pizza to provide National Broadband Network (NBN), voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) services for more than 720 of its Australian stores.



The rollout, which features SD-WAN from VMware-owned vendor VeloCloud, has already covered 400 sites during a five-month period from June 2021, with the remaining sites set to be completed within the next four months.



MacTel is also providing Domino’s with a digital backbone for flexibility and scalability in order to support future growth. One such area the pizza chain is growing is its online ordering, which increased by 21.5 per cent in the last 12 months to June 2021.

“The sheer volume of online sales, particularly during busy periods such as Friday and Saturday nights or special events in the calendar, was the trigger point for this transformation,” Domino's A/NZ CIO Daniel Hawkins said.

“We’ve always been a company that’s used technology as a tool to provide a better experience, so we needed a network that could match up to that and become a foundation for new digital services for customers, team members and franchisees now and into the future.”

Luke Clifton, MacTel group executive, added the SD-WAN rollout has been quick so far, claiming the company has "never seen a faster rollout of a product".

By providing additional bandwidth capacity, Domino’s is pursuing other innovations within the country, such as drone delivery, which is currently going through trials in New Zealand.

Domino’s is no stranger to integrating newer technologies into its operations calling up Brisbane-based provider Max Kelsen in 2020 to deploy an automated staff rostering system using Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) machine learning technology.

Meanwhile, MacTel’s Government and Data Centre divisions officially opened the Intellicentre 3 East (IC3) data centre on 25 March, which had received an initial investment of more than $85 million.

The publicly listed company has placed considerable capital into this facility, with its financial report for the half-year ending 31 December 2021 showing “growth capex” at $46 million, which was largely directed at the fit out of IC3.

The data centre's launch has been held back by significant delays, as it was originally marked for completion at the end of calendar year 2019 and the construction of the exterior was wrapped up in October 2020.