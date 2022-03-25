Aircall honours Aussie partners at first local awards

Claims to have doubled local revenues in the last year.

Frank Eagleton (Aircall) Credit: Aircall

A year after launching a local presence in Australia, cloud calling vendor Aircall has held its first awards ceremony for the local channel.

The event, held at Taronga Zoo, Sydney, saw Aircall celebrate partners’ success across five different categories.

The evening saw Voipy pick up the prize for channel partner of the year, which rewards the biggest revenue contribution. According to Aircall, Voipy “fully grasps Aircall’s value proposition and how to illustrate that to the company’s customers”.

Hubspot, meanwhile, won the award for integration partner of 2021 for helping streamline customer workflows, increase productivity and track customers through marketing and sales via its vendor integration.

Customer relationship management (CRM) and automation specialist Kongo won Aircall growth partner of 2021 for building a “strong use case for Aircall’ solutions” and close collaboration with the vendor’s team.

Aircall reseller of four years BAC Partners was handed the award for project of the year for its work with Carpet Court.

Jobadder, which added AirCall as its first voice over internet protocol (VOIP) service, won the honour of tech partner of the year, which rewards those who build their integration on Aircall’s public open application programming interface (API).

“They can record, store and tag conversations, with candidates directly integrated in their dashboards and associated information synced in real-time across users,” Aircall said in a statement.

Frank Eagleton, who joined Aircall as its head of Asia Pacific channel and partnerships last year, said developing a culture of partnerships is in Aircall’s DNA.

“Our channel and partners’ ecosystem is spearheading our global and local growth and will continue to do so for the next couple of years,” he said.

“In the last 12 months, we have doubled our revenues year-on-year and grown from a team of 10 to 45. I cannot stress enough the positive impact that both newer and long-standing partners have had,and it is important for us to recognise their contribution to our success with these awards.

“We will continue to reward in the upcoming months, with more investments in partnership resources, global growth programs and enhanced partner portal capabilities.”

After a year in Australia, Aircall now has a team covering sales, marketing and customer service. Among these is also Fred Viet, the former Amazon Web Services (AWS) global systems integrator partner success head for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) who now serves as Aircall’s A/NZ regional sales director.