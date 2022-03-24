Uniti Group readies for bidding war as consortium offers $3.4B

Uniti Group managing director and CEO Michael Simmons Credit: Uniti Group

Uniti Group is looking set for a bidding war as a consortium of two pension funds offers $3.4 billion for its telecommunications services.

The publicly listed company told shareholders it received an indicative proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) Holdings and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) to acquire the company for $5 per share.

This significantly outbids an earlier offer made on 15 March by Morrison & Co, which valued Uniti at over $3 billion, or $4.50 in cash per share.

Known as the Connect Consortium, the new offer is subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence.

The Board added that it is uncertain that the Connect Consortium Indicative Proposal will result in an offer to Uniti shareholders, telling them they did not have to act as of yet.

Formerly known as Uniti Wireless, the telecommunications services provider raised $3 million in an oversubscribed pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round back in March 2017 and then listed on the ASX nearly two years later in February 2019.

It currently operates three separate business units — wholesale and infrastructure, communications platform-as-a-service and consumer and business — each with its own chief executives and leadership teams.

The proposals by Morrison & Co and the Connect Consortium to acquire Uniti come more than a year after the telco services provider found itself in its own acquisition roleplay, entering a bidding war with Aware Super over buying wholesale network infrastructure operator Opticomm.

Initially, Uniti offered $532 million in June 2020, which was followed by an offer from Aware three months later at a value of $608 million.

If successful, this would not be MIRA's first acquisition of a telco, as it came together with Aware to fully acquire all of Vocus Group's share for $3.5 billion in March last year.