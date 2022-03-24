Rhipe inks SigniFlow Asia Pacific distie deal

Warren Nolan (Rhipe) Credit: Christine Wong

Rhipe has inked a distribution deal with e-signature software vendor SigniFlow for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



Founded in 2016, the vendor provides a workflow suite that has been built for managed service providers (MSP), enabling users to share documents for legally binding e-signatures.

"With a footprint in Australia, New Zealand and Asia, and a large network of resellers, MSPs, ISVs (independent software vendor) and SIs (system integrator), Rhipe is well-positioned to leverage this partnership to help companies digitally transform,” said David Saunders, APAC sales director of SigniFlow.

“Rhipe exemplifies the quality of distribution partners we need as we focus on growing our presence and delivering solutions through regional partners.

"We're excited to build a robust channel for SigniFlow in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, offering all the value-added services needed to help our partners meet the demand for esignature, contract generation and document automation solutions."

Warren Nolan, group executive of partners and programs at Rhipe, said the partnership would help the distributor deliver transformative solutions through its channel partners.

"We are committed to providing our partners with access to a broad range of industry-leading digital solutions, delivering a wide choice of tier one providers to our ecosystem," he said.

Last month, Crayon APAC executive vice president Rhonda Robati took on the leadership of Rhipe across the region, as CFO and COO Mark McLellan resigned.

McLellan took on leadership duties in November following the departure of former Rhipe CEO Dominic O’Hanlon as Crayon completed its A$408 million acquisition of the Australian headquartered cloud software distributor.