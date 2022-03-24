Cohesity APJ channel leadership changes hands as Les Mansour moves on

VMware’s Brian Higgins steps up to the mark.

Les Mansour (Cohesity) Credit: Les Mansour

Storage and back-up vendor Cohesity has appointed VMware's Brian Higgins to run its Asia Pacific channel as Les Mansour departs.

Singapore-based Mansour first joined Cohesity as Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) head of channels in 2020 after serving in senior roles at HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lenovo.

"Les Mansour left Cohesity for personal reasons, and we thank Les for his contributions and service," a vendor spokesman said.

His role will now be taken over by Higgins, who previously served as VMware APJ senior director of commercial business.

Also based in Singapore, Higgins has also held senior channel roles at Citrix, Cognos and BusinessObjects. He was briefly appointed Veritas Technologies APJ channel sales leader in 2018 but appears to have moved back to VMware shortly after.

Credit: Brian Higgins Brian Higgins (Cohesity)

“Cohesity is already helping numerous organisations throughout the Asia Pacific and Japan region radically simplify how they backup, secure, manage and derive value from data. Our unique, next-gen approach to data management continues to provide a tremendous opportunity for our ecosystem partners to advance their businesses,” said Higgins.



“I am excited by the opportunity to work closely with our partners, as we jointly empower customers throughout the region to do more with their data.”

Ravi Rajendran, vice president, Cohesity APJ, said Higgins had a strong track record in the APJ channel.

“As organisations continue to adopt our next-gen data management offerings, Brian will play a key role in driving our go-to-market strategy through partners in the region while cultivating our partner ecosystem,” he said.