Dialpad signs up MIA as first Aussie distie

Described as an "exceptional milestone" for both parties.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
L-R: Brad Milne, Matt Milne (MIA Distribution)

Credit: Supplied

Artificial intelligence (AI) communications and collaboration vendor Dialpad has signed a distribution agreement with MIA Distribution for the Australian market. 

The deal will give MIA Distribution’s partners access to TrueCaaS, Dialpad’s cloud communications platform. 

The solution comes with automated speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) to deliver call coaching, automated notetaking, sentiment tracking and transcription analysis. 

“Australia is a key market for Dialpad and we are very excited to partner with MIA Distribution because of their expertise in the business communications market,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Dialpad country manager of Australia. 

“This partnership allows Dialpad to deliver dynamic and profitable solutions to a wide range of channel partners, resellers, MSPs [managed services provider], telecommunications service providers and carriers and support large and complex, multi-site rollouts throughout the region on Dialpad approved/compatible devices.” 

MIA managing director Brad Milne meanwhile called the deal an “exceptional milestone for Dialpad and MIA Distribution”. 

"Partnering with Dialpad expands our ability to provide first-rate choices to our resellers and we look forward to additional growth and success as a result of this partnership,” he added. 

Dialpad initially entered Australian shores on the back of a reseller agreement with Untangled ICT and a master agent partnership with Tradewinds.

It is now investing in expanding its channel reach and increasing its local headcount, boasting Australian customers including Xero, Bing Lee, Deputy and Randstad Australia. 


Tags Mia DistributionDialpad

