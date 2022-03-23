Menu
Bluechip Infotech adds NinjaOne to Aussie portfolio

Bluechip Infotech adds NinjaOne to Aussie portfolio

Follows NinjaOne's A/NZ launch.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Michael 'MJ' Robotham (NinjaOne)

Michael 'MJ' Robotham (NinjaOne)

Credit: NinjaOne

NinjaOne has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its distributor for the Australian market following its launch in the local market.  

The remote monitoring and management software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor offers backup, ticketing and patch management, among other features, around a core endpoint management platform.  

Following the deal, Bluechip Infotech customers and partners will gain direct access to NinjaOne’s platform.

“Partnering with Bluechip Infotech is a major milestone for NinjaOne as it represents both our long-term commitment to this region and our channel-first approach to growth,” said Vinh Pham, the vendor's channel sales director. 

“Distributors like Bluechip have the local expertise, relationships and skills necessary to introduce a world-class product like NinjaOne to the market. We’re proud to partner with them and look forward to working together closely.” 

Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said he was excited to expand the distributors offerings to its managed service provider community. 

“NinjaOne is an excellent addition to our MSP [managed services provider] portfolio as Ninja is packed with all the tools you need as an MSP to deliver exceptional IT services without the complexity,” he added. 

Earlier this month, NinjaOne launched a physical presence in the Australia and New Zealand region, hiring Michael 'MJ' Robotham as director of sales for Asia Pacific (APAC) – its second employee in the region. 


Tags bluechip infotechNinjaOne

