Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise appoints new Asia Pacific SVP

Ilya Gutlin (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) Credit: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has appointed former automation software vendor Elenium’s chief commercial officer Ilya Gutlin as its senior vice president for the Asia Pacific region.



In the role, Gutlin will be responsible for planning the communication, network and cloud solutions provider’s strategy in the region, as well as driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships and building new alliances.

His appointment follows the tenure of Pierre Samson, who held the same role from 2017 to January 2022.

Rukmini Glanard, executive VP for global sales, marketing and services at ALE, said APAC is a key region for ALE and the company continues to be committed to the region.

“It is an interesting time in APAC as many countries are rebuilding their economies and striving to return to normalcy while navigating the challenges and instability brought about by geopolitical developments,” he said.

“Ilya’s leadership will be crucial to drive our organisation into the next phase of growth and deepening our business and presence in the region.”

Prior to the four years he worked at Elenium, Gutlin also did time at App in the Air and SITA, the latter of which saw him spend over 20 years at the air transport-focused IT services and consulting business.