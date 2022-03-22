Menu
Comunet scores ‘significant’ AWS migration competency

Claims the competency has only been awarded to a “handful” of Aussie consultancies.

Credit: Photo 29964066 / Adelaide © Ben Goode | Dreamstime.com

South Australian IT service provider Comunet has gained a cloud migration competency from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is being heralded by the company as a “significant achievement”.

Achieved in November 2021, Alexei Fey, Comunet CEO, claims the competency has only been awarded to a “handful” of Australian-based consulting companies.

“For Comunet, the AWS Migration Competency fully qualifies us to provide AWS cloud migration services, including enterprise services, to even larger clients, both here in South Australia and interstate,” Fey said.

Obtaining the competency means 20 Comunet employees are now AWS certified. As a result, the company anticipates it will be able to expand its footprint interstate and boost its business growth.

In addition to surpassing an “intensive” training process, Fey also said AWS' move into South Australia back in February 2021 was a key factor towards achieving the competency. 

“While we have been working with AWS since 2014, [its] expansion into South Australia last year really accelerated our growth and partnership,” he added.

“AWS’s local team provides us with invaluable support and joint-go-to-market initiatives that give South Australian customers access to the latest technology to expand their businesses into global markets from their home state.”

Indeed, AWS opened a new office in Adelaide last year at the capital city’s technology precinct Lot Fourteen.

Amazon said at the time of the office’s opening that the focus of the cloud giant’s teams based in the office will be on helping local businesses and government agencies with digital transformation projects through support and cloud enablement services.

Comunet joins the ranks of cloud migration competency-holding partners such as Arq Group, which secured it after seven years of working with AWS in November 2020


Tags Comunet

