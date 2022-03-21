Menu
Poly A/NZ MD Andy Hurt departs

Leaves in order to “pursue other opportunities”.

Andy Hurt

Poly managing director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Andy Hurt has left after three years at the unified communications vendor.

“Andy has left the company to pursue other opportunities and we wish him the best with his future endeavours,” Poly confirmed in a statement to ARN.

The company also said senior VP of Asia Pacific Pierre-Jean Châlon has stepped in to oversee Poly’s operations across the A/NZ region in the interim while it seeks out a replacement.

Hurt joined the company in 2019 following the merging of Plantronics and Polycom, coming from the latter as its managing director.

Prior to this, Hurt held a number of positions with NEC Australia, Avaya, Honeywell and 3Com.

While the former managing director was at the company, Poly tried to move away from having to “second guess” what customers want, particularly during the initial phases of coronavirus-driven lockdowns in 2020.

During this time, Poly saw "massive spikes" in demand and even "panic buying", which adversely affected forecasting. 

"The good thing is what we've got now is a set of products now that really are moving well across the business," he said last year. "But this year has definitely evened itself out so we can actually forecast more accurately." 


