Menu
Aussie partners win big at Fortinet global awards

Aussie partners win big at Fortinet global awards

Wavelink, Orro Group and DXC Australia take home gongs.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Fortinet

Three Australian partners have been crowned winners at the Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards for 2021. 

The security vendor said it recognised “exceptional achievements in business momentum, customer experience, collaboration and more”.  

Victoria-based communications distributor Wavelink was named Distributor of the Year for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. 

The award was handed to the distributor for its “commitment to regular partner outreach and enablement, educating resellers on solutions and services and helping to facilitate opportunities with Fortinet”. 

“Wavelink is humbled and proud to be awarded the APAC Distributor of the Year,” said Wavelink CEO Ilan Rubin. 

“This award is testament to the hard work that Wavelink has put in since we began our partnership with Fortinet five years ago. Fortinet is Wavelink’s sole cyber security vendor, which enables us to have a dedicated Fortinet team that includes an experienced Fortinet pre-sales team to assist partners with complex solutions.” 

Elsewhere, Sydney-based secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro Group won APAC Growth Partner of the Year. 

“Our partnership with Fortinet enables Orro to deliver leading cyber security solutions to our customers and help them to adapt to changing workplaces, business environments and threat landscape,” said the partner’s CEO Rodd Cunico. 

Orro Group also took home the top title of Australian Partner of the Year at Fortinet’s local awards in February this year.

DXC Australia meanwhile won the honour of Security Fabric Partner of the Year. Additionally, DXC Australia’s Connect unit won Australian Cloud Partner of the Year at the vendor’s local awards. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags wavelinkDXC AustraliaOrro Group

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

09:48AM
Aussie partners win big at Fortinet global awards
09:21AM
Bluetree Solutions lands SAP Defence deal
Mar 17
Slack suspends access for Russia-based customers
Mar 17
Microsoft highlights growing disconnect over hybrid work
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

21 Mar
NVIDIA GTC 2022
13 Apr
Selling to the CIO: How can partners capitalise on the innovation era?
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured