Aussie partners win big at Fortinet global awards

Credit: Fortinet

Three Australian partners have been crowned winners at the Fortinet Partner of the Year Awards for 2021.

The security vendor said it recognised “exceptional achievements in business momentum, customer experience, collaboration and more”.

Victoria-based communications distributor Wavelink was named Distributor of the Year for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The award was handed to the distributor for its “commitment to regular partner outreach and enablement, educating resellers on solutions and services and helping to facilitate opportunities with Fortinet”.

“Wavelink is humbled and proud to be awarded the APAC Distributor of the Year,” said Wavelink CEO Ilan Rubin.

“This award is testament to the hard work that Wavelink has put in since we began our partnership with Fortinet five years ago. Fortinet is Wavelink’s sole cyber security vendor, which enables us to have a dedicated Fortinet team that includes an experienced Fortinet pre-sales team to assist partners with complex solutions.”

Elsewhere, Sydney-based secure network and digital infrastructure provider Orro Group won APAC Growth Partner of the Year.

“Our partnership with Fortinet enables Orro to deliver leading cyber security solutions to our customers and help them to adapt to changing workplaces, business environments and threat landscape,” said the partner’s CEO Rodd Cunico.

Orro Group also took home the top title of Australian Partner of the Year at Fortinet’s local awards in February this year.

DXC Australia meanwhile won the honour of Security Fabric Partner of the Year. Additionally, DXC Australia’s Connect unit won Australian Cloud Partner of the Year at the vendor’s local awards.