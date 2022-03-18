Bluetree Solutions lands SAP Defence deal

Performance and management specialist to deliver part of Defence’s ERP project.

Sydney SAP partner Bluetree Solutions has won a $4 million contract with the Department of Defence to prop up its enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

Bluetree Solutions will provide Defence with a team of specific expertise in SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) to assist the department in transitioning from its legacy financial analytics toolset to SAC within its ERP program.

Founded in 2016, Bluetree Solutions is a performance management and business intelligence specialist with expertise in cloud-based tools.

The company is an SAP Gold partner and won Partner of the Year for Service Delivery at last year’s SAP Australia and New Zealand awards. It also has expertise in Infor and Microsoft PowerBI.

Bluetree’s one-year contract forms a standalone deal and forms part of Defence’s wider ERP program, which began three years ago.

In 2019, Defence awarded IBM Services Australia a $95.5 million contract to deliver SAP S/4HANA for the department’s enterprise logistics and land materiel maintenance functions.