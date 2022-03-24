Fastlane Solutions accelerates growth for 2022

Rallies around NPP and CDR compliance and will broaden its focus towards complex modernisation projects and initiatives.

Den Burykin (Fastlane Solutions). Credit: Fastlane Solutions

Sydney-based governance, risk and compliance consultancy Fastlane Solutions is anticipating significant growth in the year ahead.

Founded in 2012 by Den Burykin, the company has grown to about 40 experts and anticipates continued growth in the financial services space, particularly with the new payments platform (NPP) that was launched by the Reserve Bank of Australia in 2018 and consumer data right (CDR) compliance obligations.

“Fastlane has its work cut out in 2022 with a quick shift toward digital payments, accelerated by industry, generational and geopolitical factors,” Burykin said.

“Being involved in the inception phase of the New Payments Platform and CDR across the Australian federal government and corporate clients, we’re expecting significant growth for our expertise and capabilities in 2022.”

Fastlane is also in the midst of broadening its focus in 2022 to prioritise complex modernisation, project and managed services initiatives, but also turn its attention to private equity ecosystems.

Key customers include several federal government agencies, along with Westpac Banking Corporation, Macquarie Bank, Qantas, Woolworths, Cochlear and Cuscal.

Fastlane assisted in the selection of Amazon Web Services, expediting the signoff of an enterprise agreement and successful initial adoption of the cloud platform for the infrastructure of the artificial intelligence and machine learning driven anti-fraud solution for the financial crime and technology project services in Cuscal.

Fastlane also advised Cuscal’s neobank, 86400, which was acquired by National Australia Bank late last year. Some of its key partnerships include Google, Chef Software and Nuix.

Burykin said Cuscal’s preparations for the NPP, which included process automation, program management, change and risk management, mentoring and training in agile delivery and DevOps methods were complex and speedy.

“We’re very proud of our work with Cuscal, but the pace of reform in the payments industry means you can’t dwell for too long. The formation of the new payments platform and the creation of OSKO real-time payments for consumers are now making way for the introduction of PayTo and real-time payments for business,” he said.

“This has enormous implications for an entirely different set of stakeholders with a different set of complex system and organisational requirements.

“What we’re finding with implementations such as this is when you have that institutional memory, it helps build capabilities and confidence that the next set of challenges can be easily overcome.”

Burykin also wants to spread his knowledge to prominent, innovative start-ups and said channel providers that were focused on government-mandated changes to payments and data will be set for more consistent client relationships in the medium term.

“As a company, Fastlane has a strong reputation for creating targeted, lasting solutions with the expertise in the local business and industry trends in Australia and is enabled by an ecosystem of advisors, channels and partners to deliver on that,” he said.

“Fastlane's involvement in CDR work is an ongoing example of how this strategy is bringing value to the Australian financial services and fintech communities.”