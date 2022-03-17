Menu
Microsoft and Accenture team up for A/NZ sustainability program

Microsoft and Accenture team up for A/NZ sustainability program

Project Amplify will offer digital technology, mentoring and collaboration opportunities to start-ups.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Scott Hahn (Accenture)

Scott Hahn (Accenture)

Credit: Accenture

Microsoft and Accenture have forged a new partnership focused on supporting Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) start-ups with a focus on sustainability and social impact.

The joint initiative, called Project Amplify, provides support and technologies to help social enterprises develop proof-of-concepts, scale emerging solutions and refine their business models. 

Nine A/NZ start-ups have joined Project Amplify, gaining access to digital technology, mentoring and collaboration opportunities with both Microsoft and Accenture staff. 

The one-year program has a "long-term goal of accelerating the regional potential and improving millions of lives by addressing diverse societal challenges", Microsoft said in a blog post. 

Part of the program will focus on sustainability through cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI), which can span waste reduction and operations optimisation. 

Scott Hahn, senior managing director and technology lead for Accenture A/NZ said: “Start-ups in A/NZ are finding innovative ways to solve critical sustainability and social challenges but need support to scale their solutions and amplify their reach and impact. 

"Bringing together Accenture and Microsoft’s global experience, extensive talent ecosystems and access to technology and best practices, we can help to significantly improve access, equality, inclusion, education, health, sustainability and the environment.” 

Microsoft has also been focusing on the sustainability issue for years and, in early 2020, made a pledge to be carbon negative by 2030. By 2050, Microsoft hopes to remove from the environment all the carbon the company has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption since it was founded in 1975. 

Accenture, meanwhile, recently forged a digital transformation partnership with ServiceNow which will work to address sustainability, among other goals.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoftaccenture

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

12:30PM
LogRhythm promotes Michael Bovalino to A/NZ boss
04:45AM
Germany warns against Kaspersky AV over spying concerns
10:35AM
New Relic promotes A/NZ sales director to regional VP
10:20AM
Ansarada inks partnership with Microsoft for Startups program
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

21 Mar
NVIDIA GTC 2022
13 Apr
Selling to the CIO: How can partners capitalise on the innovation era?
20 May
ARN WIICTA 2022
View all events

Featured