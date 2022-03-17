LogRhythm promotes Michael Bovalino to A/NZ boss

Michael Bovalino (LogRhythm) Credit: LogRhythm

Security intelligence vendor LogRhythm has promoted regional sales manager Michael Bovalino to oversee the entire Australia and New Zealand region.

Based in Melbourne, Bovalino will hold the title of A/NZ country manager and will be tasked with accelerating customer and revenue growth and overseeing LogRhythm's channel partnerships.

Bovalino originally joined LogRhythm more than three years ago as regional sales manager, during which time he has been responsible for accelerating LogRhythm’s market presence in Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.

He has previously worked at CyberArk as regional sales manager and as finance services and insurance major account manager with Check Point.

He also worked in the telecommunications industry, having held account management positions at both Optus and Primus Telecom.

His promotion follows the appointment of TraceLink's Jerry Tng as Asia Pacific (APAC) vice president of sales.

In a statement, Tng said LogRhythm had "experienced robust growth" as customer demand "continues to flourish".

"In order to continue to support ongoing demand and innovation, we are committed to building out a team in APAC with unmatched experience and talent," he said.

"Michael Bovalino has a proven track record in customer growth and channel partner service excellence and his experience will be instrumental for our growth in Australia and New Zealand."