Ansarada inks partnership with Microsoft for Startups program

Stuart Clout (Ansarada) Credit: Ansarada

Businesses taking part in the Microsoft for Startups program will gain an upper hand in their capital raising efforts due to a new partnership with software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Ansarada.

This company will become the first third-party technology vendor to forge a global partnership of this kind and will be a central part of the offer to participants in the global Microsoft for Startups program, Ansarada told shareholders.

The deal will see Ansarada’s suite of solutions offered to every participant in the program with the partnership term lasting through to June 2025. This includes its Information Governance Platform, which enables company founders to make decisions about their fundraising strategy.

“We are partnering with companies like Ansarada to help founders achieve more. As a part of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, startups will now receive access to Ansarada’s artificial intelligence platform designed to help streamline the process of raising capital,” Microsoft for Startups director Kirk Safford said.

Ansarada CRO and co-founder Stuart Clout stated the current barriers to funding and tailored support has left many ambitious startups and small businesses in the cold.

“Our technology will help founders make the right decisions when it comes to their financing strategies,” Clout said.

In 2020, Microsoft has updated the startup member program to include access to GitHub Enterprise and Microsoft Power Platform.

The program, which gives partners access to Microsoft’s commercial marketplaces, its enterprise sales team and its partner ecosystem to reach global customers, added access to GitHub's Enterprise plan for all existing and new members.