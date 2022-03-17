EDGE 2021: Becoming A Leader That Others Are Compelled To Follow

Set for 20-23 March 2022 on Sunshine Coast, attendance at EDGE is by invitation only, limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape across Australia.

The science of becoming the person others are compelled to follow will be unveiled at EDGE 2021, as high-performance coach Michelle Rushton shares behavioural change and leadership guidance in post-pandemic Australia.



Delivered via the closing keynote, Rushton will zone in on the premise that people will not believe the message unless they first believe the messenger, providing more than 320 executives with new techniques to ensure employee buy-in and support.

“Have you ever met a person who seemed to have influence wherever they went and with whomever they met?” asked Rushton, drawing on more than 15 years of experience designing and delivering leadership development programs. “Someone universally admired, respected and with that rare power to get others to effortlessly follow their lead? How do they do it?”

If there is one question that Rushton will seek to answer at EDGE 2021, it is this: “How do I become one of these rare people others feel compelled to follow?”

“It is about the science of perception, how others make judgements of us, and how we can use this information to be a more compelling and effective leader,” she outlined.

Rushton has designed and delivered award-winning behaviour change and leadership development programs for companies such as Microsoft, Australia Post and American Express.

As a speaker, facilitator and consultant, Rushton marries her up-close observations of high performing leaders and teams with contemporary behavioural science research, to make culture change and sustained high-performance both practical and achievable for executives.

Industry gears up for EDGE 2021



Executive demand to attend EDGE 2021 has reached heightened levels of interest as the industry comes together for the in-person event on 20-23 March 2022, located at Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort.

Operating as the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia, the decision to reschedule from November 2021 to March 2022 and continue hosting in a face-to-face format comes in response to strong market feedback.

“We look forward to hosting EDGE 2021 in full form, recognising the value of face-to-face interaction among executive delegates,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG.

“We remain fully committed to the preparation and delivery of a COVID-safe in-person conference but understand all precautionary actions must be taken and believe a proactive approach is required to ensure minimal disruption to our attendees and sponsors.”

Attendance at EDGE 2021 on Sunshine Coast is by invitation only, limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape across Australia.

Such high calibre of attendance is the catalyst for a four-day destination event designed to provide business coaching at an executive-level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The market is saturated with conventional conferences following traditional rules of engagement, delivering predictable insights with no actionable takeaways or outcomes. In an industry fixated on the why, EDGE focuses on the how, offering step-by-step guidance around technology monetisation, business growth and customer acquisition.

Plans are now finalised to shape an editorial narrative built around the theme of Commercialising Hype -- offering step-by-step guidance on revised customer priorities, new areas of opportunity and how partners can realistically transition from recovery to growth mode.

This will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across Australia, uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia.

Following nine months of planning -- shaped by industry feedback and consultation -- EDGE 2021 will play host to the most influential business leaders in technology, reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding channel ecosystem.

As the world becomes more collaborative, so is the network of providers delivering transformational solutions to customers. Different technology buyers are requiring different technology partners, challenging the market status quo in the process.

Mirroring the market, EDGE brings together emerging and established technology players, spanning bleeding edge start-ups and cloud specialists to independent software vendors and application developers. This is complemented with business consultants and boutique agencies, alongside solution providers and system integrators -- all collaborating, all contributing.

EDGE creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can join forces in the pursuit of innovation, acting as the conduit for customer transformation since first launching in 2015.