Unisys lands A/NZ airport security gates contract with Vision-Box

Will help deploy smart and electronic gates at Australian airports, plus Auckland.

Credit: Sydney Airport

Systems integrator Unisys has won a contract to deploy automated border security technology across 11 Australian and New Zealand airports in partnership with Vision-Box.

Vision-Box has awarded the global company two digital workplace solutions contracts to support electronic security gates at New Zealand’s Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) and SmartGates for automated border control at 10 Australian international airports.

Carried out by Unisys Digital Workplace Solutions, the first contract will supply 10 Australian airports with SmartGates under a contract with Australia’s Department of Home Affairs.

The SmartGates automatically process passengers through passport control, using facial recognition technology and ePassports to check a passenger’s identity. Vision-Box awarded this contract to Unisys in the third quarter of 2021.

In New Zealand, Unisys will support 12 electronic security gates provided by Vision-Box at Auckland Airport. The gates are used by departing international passengers to ensure only genuine and authorised travellers can enter the secured zone. This Unisys contract with Vision-Box was signed in the first quarter of 2021.

“In the post-COVID-19 environment, contactless travel processes and identity verification are more important than ever,” said Andrew Whelan, vice president, client management, Unisys Asia Pacific.

“Unisys brings Vision-box a unique combination of local service desk and support capabilities alongside current experience working with border security agencies, airlines and airports spanning biometric authentication solutions, baggage reconciliation systems and air cargo.

"We look forward to partnering with Vision-box to ensure the automated security gates are available to facilitate travellers departing Auckland and the 10 Australian airports.”

In 2020, the Australian federal government's Department of Home Affairs launched its Enterprise Biometric Identification System that was developed using Unisys Stealth and Idemia’s facial and fingerprint recognition technology.

Unisys initially won the contract with Home Affairs in 2018 worth A$44.2 million at the time, replacing the biometrics matching system it has supported for the last 12 years.

The same year, it also embarked on the ‘discovery’ phase for the new integrated policing operating system (IPOS) with NSW Police.