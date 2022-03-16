Menu
Arcserve appoints David Lenz as new Asia Pacific VP

New leader replaces outgoing Leo Lynch.

David Lenz (Arcserve)

Credit: Arcserve

Ransomware and data resilience vendor Arcserve has hired IT industry veteran David Lenz as its new Asia Pacific vice president. He replaces Leo Lynch, who moved to Check Point earlier this month as as head of channels for Australia and New Zealand. 

Based in Sydney, Lenz has racked up more than 25 years experience in the IT industry, previously spending more than six years as the CEO and managing director of distributor Hills. Prior to this, he held senior roles with Ingram Micro, Surfcontrol and Novell. 

“David’s deep regional expertise, strong channel credentials and impressive record of driving growth are an ideal fit to support our channel community in Asia Pacific,” said Arcserve executive vice president of worldwide sales Andy Zollo. 

At the vendor, Lenz will be responsible for leading its partner-centric growth across the region.

“Business continuity is a growing concern for many Asia Pacific organisations, from the ever-increasing threat of cyber security attacks,” Lenz said. “I look forward to working with our hugely diverse base of customers, suppliers and employees to help unlock the growth potential within the region.”

Last year, Arcserve merged with StorageCraft, creating a mega-vendor in the data management and protection market.


