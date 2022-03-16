Data#3 lands largest infrastructure deal in Queensland

Will be using Cisco and HPE technology in the $3.6 billion Queen's Wharf Brisbane resort development.

Laurence Baynham (Data#3) Credit: Data#3

Publicly listed Data#3 has landed Queensland’s largest infrastructure project after being selected to design and implement a digital network for Queen’s Wharf Brisbane using Cisco and HPE technology.

The $3.6 billion Queen’s Wharf Brisbane integrated resort development will be delivered by Destination Brisbane Consortium – a joint venture led by The Star Entertainment Group and Hong Kong-based partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and Far East Consortium.

As part of the deal, Data#3 will use Cisco and HPE technology in combination with its consulting and technical expertise.

“Queen’s Wharf Brisbane is the most iconic project in Queensland and will transform the city of Brisbane. Data#3 is proud to combine the great skills of our people with world class digital technology to provide the platform for future digital transformation initiatives,” Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

“For Queen’s Wharf Brisbane customers, businesses and residents, a seamless digital experience is now a necessity.”

The development will see Brisbane’s CBD transformed with four luxury hotels, more than 50 new bars and restaurants, a panoramic Sky Deck positioned more than 100 metres above ground, revitalised heritage buildings, high-end retail offerings, entertainment facilities including a ballroom and moonlight cinema, a pedestrian bridge connecting to South Bank, up to 2,000 residential apartments and a new casino to replace the existing Treasury casino.

“It’s a privilege to be part of a project that will contribute to the creation of a world class resort. We look forward to working with Queen’s Wharf Brisbane in delivering the digital future and to boost the Queensland economy,” Data#3 Queensland state general manager Ray Merlano said.

Last month Data#3 reported revenue was up 16.6 per cent to $999.3 million along with a net profit boost of 31.7 per cent to $12.4 million for the first half of FY22.

Baynham attributed the strong first half performance to the diligent execution of its strategy in growing its software and services business and recurring revenue base along with its strong key supplier relationships and its highly experienced and committed team.

Earlier this month, the technology solutions provider promoted Graham Robinson as its first CTO.



