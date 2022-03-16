KPMG buys Brisbane's Rubicon Red

L-R: Brad Miller and Matt Wright (KPMG) Credit: KPMG

KPMG Australia has acquired Brisbane-headquartered enterprise software integration and automation specialist Rubicon Red.

The deal will see Rubicon Red’s team of 104 people join KPMG to provide specialist skills in intelligent automation, data engineering and software integration to mid-market organisations. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“Blending Rubicon Red into our own mid-market business, KPMG Enterprise, will allow us to offer the most advanced technology to our clients at a price point that’s accessible,” KPMG Australia CEO Andrew Yates said.

Rubicon Red founder and CEO Matt Wright, general manager of sales John Kirk and general manager of delivery DJ Munuswamy will join KPMG as partners within its Enterprise Technology Advisory practice, which is headed by partner Brad Miller.

“Having helped hundreds of clients to unlock the power of new technology, we are ready for the next phase in our own evolution," Wright said. "By aligning our skills and experience with the scale of KPMG Enterprise, we will be able to reach so many more businesses across Australia."

“Most importantly, our mission and values are wholly in alignment with KPMG – both in terms of building the best place to work for our people and for our desire to have a positive impact on our communities, society and the world around us.”

Founded in 2009, Rubicon Red has locations across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and India. Clients include AFG, Pipe17 and The University of Adelaide along with partnerships with several technology vendors including MuleSoft, Oracle and Solace.

Examples of technology projects delivered by Rubicon Red include an artificial intelligence-powered chat-bot for Queensland University of Technology to streamline its student enquiry processes and a cloud-based home loan application system for AFG.

“Rubicon Red is at the forefront of the integration of new solutions which brings together technology assets, data and insights to solve business problems – something that has been recognised by many industry awards and a host of successfully delivered client projects. We are privileged to add their capabilities to our firm,” Miller said.

“Their expertise and offerings will provide additional choices to our clients to extend the life, value and optionality of their existing technology investments and services.”

KPMG has been building up its technology enablement prowess through strategic acquisitions since 2015, with it acquiring Hands-On Systems in September 2015, IT Markets in 2016 and Certus Asia Pacific in August 2021.