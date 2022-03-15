Uniti in talks for $3B sale to Morrison & Co

Uniti Group managing director and CEO Michael Simmons Credit: Uniti Group

Publicly listed Uniti Group has entered discussions for a potential acquisition by investment asset manager Morrison & Co valued at over $3 billion.

According to a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Morrison & Co has offered a non-biding, conditional indicative proposal to acquire the company at $4.50 in cash per share.

With Uniti having issued 687,962,649 shares as of 31 December 2021, this would result in the company being valued at approximately $3.1 billion.

The proposal, which is under an exclusivity period until 22 April, is subject to a range of conditions, including the confirmation of due diligence by Morrison & Co and Uniti’s board agreeing with the decision.

Uniti’s statement claimed however that it is uncertain that the proposal will lead to an offer being made to its shareholders.

Formerly known as Uniti Wireless, the telecommunications services provider raised $3 million in an oversubscribed pre-initial public offering (IPO) funding round back in March 2017 and then listed on the ASX nearly two years later in February 2019.

It currently operates three separate business units — wholesale and infrastructure, communications platform-as-a-service and consumer and business — each with its own chief executives and leadership teams.

The proposal by Morrison & Co to acquire Uniti comes more than a year after the telco services provider found itself in its own acquisition roleplay, entering a bidding war with Aware Super over buying wholesale network infrastructure operator Opticomm.

Initially, Uniti offered $532 million in June 2020, which was followed by an offer from Aware three months later at a value of $608 million.

Uniti then matched and raised the price with an offer of $626 million following a scrip rise, which was then beat again by the super fund in October of that year with another offer of $676 million.

Following this, Uniti claimed Opticomm breached its two scheme implementation deeds with the telco services provider, yet raised the price once more to $694 million a few days later to then acquire the network infrastructure operator.

The acquisition paid off for Uniti, with it winning a number of contract wins in the six months to June 2021 off the back of the deal, which included wins with property developers and strategic agreements with a number of large scale developers for new fibre-to-the-premises arrangements via long-term pipeline commitments.