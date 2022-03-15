PrimeQ founder Andrew McAdams launches cloud start-up

L-R: Andrew McAdams and Greg Taylor (The Big Middle) Credit: The Big Middle

The founder and former CEO of Oracle partner PrimeQ Andrew McAdams has launched a new start-up with digital adoption platform WalkMe as its first vendor partnership.

Known as The Big Middle, the new start-up is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solutions provider targeting enterprise customers.

McAdams, who founded PrimeQ in 2016 and sold it to Accenture for $31 million two years later, is now looking to hire more than 150 staff across Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Adelaide's technology hub, The Big Middle is targetting customers with revenue of between $100 million and $1 billion.

McAdams will serve as CEO alongside co-founder and chief operating officer Greg Taylor.

“Australia’s mid-market business community has been let down by the major technology providers who have shifted their focus to larger corporations while acquiring many of the smaller resellers,” McAdams said.

“They’ve left an enormous gap in the market and we intend to fill it. The mid-market is resilient and COVID-19 has irrevocably changed the business landscape. Online customer experience is now paramount and weaknesses in supply chains have been exposed, yet too many organisations can’t unlock enough of their data to better understand and address these opportunities and challenges.

“This is all taking place in an environment of remote workforces and changing employee expectations that require faster and more efficient models of remote delivery.”

The Big Middle will primarily work with WalkMe, through which it will deliver Oracle and Salesforce solutions.

“With the explosion of digital transformation, organisations are further leveraging digital applications and platforms to help them add further value and differentiation for both their customers and their employees," said Antony Collins, Asia Pacific and Japan VP of alliance and channel at WalkMe.

"With this increase in software spend, especially in the mid-market space, clients are challenged with application adoption and use, realising the promised ROI [return on investment] and also the governance of their data and processes.

“The Big Middle’s skills and industry experience together with the WalkMe Digital Adoption Platform, makes them a great partner for WalkMe. We look forward to working with the team from The Big Middle to ensure we mutually deliver great value to customers in the mid-market space.”