Menu
Comms Group inks global Microsoft Teams deal with Vodafone Enterprise

Comms Group inks global Microsoft Teams deal with Vodafone Enterprise

The deal will span three years with annual renewable options.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Peter McGrath (Comms Group)

Peter McGrath (Comms Group)

Credit: Supplied

Publicly listed Comms Group has signed a significant global project to provide unified communications and related telecommunication services to Vodafone Global Enterprise. 

The deal will span three years with annual renewable options. 

The services Comms Group will be providing include Microsoft Teams calling (direct routing), SIP trunking, value added services including call recording, call reporting, contact centre, teams to text messaging/SMS integration and hardware-based voice solutions. 

“We have a close and growing relationship with Vodafone and are pleased to be able to work alongside them providing the latest generation unified communications services across the globe,” Comms Group CEO Peter McGrath said. 

Comms Group will also provide professional support services and expects the deal will materially add to its current $50 million annualised revenues as well as annualised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second and third year, based on a conservative uptake and the number of users onboarded.

The company will also hire additional sales and operations resources to support the Vodafone contract internationally.

Comms Group told shareholders that initially the agreement requires an investment in mobilisation costs, staff deployment and contract establishment related costs, which is likely to have a negative EBITDA impact in the first year.  

During the first half of FY22, Comms Group operating revenue increased to $17.3 million while underlying EDBITA moved up 63 per cent to $1.95 million and net profit fell $60,000 into the red. 

In February, Comms Group acquired Queensland-based managed services provider (MSP) onPlatinum for up to $18 million.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags VodafoneMicrosoft TeamsComms Group

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 

Latest News

04:30PM
Uniti in talks for $3B sale to Morrison & Co
03:55PM
Google Cloud hikes prices across storage, compute and network products
03:27PM
PrimeQ founder Andrew McAdams launches cloud start-up
02:00PM
Meet the WIICTA winner: Jane Livesey of Cognizant
More News

ARN Events

20 Mar
EDGE 2022

Industry Events

15 Mar
How partners can firm up their security practices with application security.
16 Mar
Playing for keeps: How to build a sticky cloud services business that keeps cust...
21 Mar
NVIDIA GTC 2022
View all events

Featured