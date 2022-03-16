Comms Group inks global Microsoft Teams deal with Vodafone Enterprise

The deal will span three years with annual renewable options.

Peter McGrath (Comms Group) Credit: Supplied

Publicly listed Comms Group has signed a significant global project to provide unified communications and related telecommunication services to Vodafone Global Enterprise.

The services Comms Group will be providing include Microsoft Teams calling (direct routing), SIP trunking, value added services including call recording, call reporting, contact centre, teams to text messaging/SMS integration and hardware-based voice solutions.

“We have a close and growing relationship with Vodafone and are pleased to be able to work alongside them providing the latest generation unified communications services across the globe,” Comms Group CEO Peter McGrath said.

Comms Group will also provide professional support services and expects the deal will materially add to its current $50 million annualised revenues as well as annualised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second and third year, based on a conservative uptake and the number of users onboarded.

The company will also hire additional sales and operations resources to support the Vodafone contract internationally.

Comms Group told shareholders that initially the agreement requires an investment in mobilisation costs, staff deployment and contract establishment related costs, which is likely to have a negative EBITDA impact in the first year.

During the first half of FY22, Comms Group operating revenue increased to $17.3 million while underlying EDBITA moved up 63 per cent to $1.95 million and net profit fell $60,000 into the red.

In February, Comms Group acquired Queensland-based managed services provider (MSP) onPlatinum for up to $18 million.

