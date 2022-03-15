EDGE 2021: Fire, Air, Water, Earth & Aether... A New Value Model

Set for 20-23 March 2022 on Sunshine Coast, attendance at EDGE is by invitation only, limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape across Australia.

A new approach to value can be found in the core elements of Fire, Air, Water, Earth and Aether, with internationally renowned author and business coach Mark Carter set to unveil a fresh corporate framework for success during the opening keynote at EDGE 2021.



Built on the foundations of more than two decades of peak performance training -- and shaped following 24 months of COVID-19 turbulence -- this approach to professional advancement is centred on converting the complexities of human behaviour into tangible dollars and percentages through a unique take on achieving market growth.

Notably, Fire in the form of Relationship Value, Air linked to Service Value and Water in the context of Emotional Value, alongside Earth as Tangible Value and Aether as Personal Value.

This plenary session address -- designed to kick-start EDGE 2021 and set the tone for the entire four-day conference -- will document why truly knowing what we value, and why, is the real basis of success.

As the author of Add Value -- published is 2020 -- Mark will take more than 320 executive delegates through the powers of adaptability, productivity, peak performance, culture, talent and sales… anything and everything to do with people.

In working across 40 countries, Mark knows how to connect and get the best out of people -- he understands that the secret to wealth for every business sits with its key assets, its people. And when he presents, his keynotes do more than engage and entertain, they inspire people to look to the future, to evolve their skills and embrace change.

As a learning professional, Mark understands the importance of embedding messages through content which is evident through his new signature style ‘son et lumiere’ keynotes.

Therefore, the opening keynote of EDGE 2021 will feature no slides and no clicker, rather a cinematic and sensory experience to accompany such original thought leadership.

Industry gears up for EDGE 2021



Executive demand to attend EDGE 2021 has reached heightened levels of interest as the industry comes together for the in-person event on 20-23 March 2022, located at Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort.

Operating as the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia, the decision to reschedule from November 2021 to March 2022 and continue hosting in a face-to-face format comes in response to strong market feedback.

“We look forward to hosting EDGE 2021 in full form, recognising the value of face-to-face interaction among executive delegates,” said Cherry Yumul, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at IDG.

“We remain fully committed to the preparation and delivery of a COVID-safe in-person conference but understand all precautionary actions must be taken and believe a proactive approach is required to ensure minimal disruption to our attendees and sponsors.”

Attendance at EDGE 2021 on Sunshine Coast is by invitation only, limited to decision-makers shaping the technology landscape across Australia.

Such high calibre of attendance is the catalyst for a four-day destination event designed to provide business coaching at an executive-level, targeting seasoned leaders to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The market is saturated with conventional conferences following traditional rules of engagement, delivering predictable insights with no actionable takeaways or outcomes. In an industry fixated on the why, EDGE focuses on the how, offering step-by-step guidance around technology monetisation, business growth and customer acquisition.

Plans are now finalised to shape an editorial narrative built around the theme of Commercialising Hype -- offering step-by-step guidance on revised customer priorities, new areas of opportunity and how partners can realistically transition from recovery to growth mode.

This will be underpinned by EDGE Research, housing in-depth end-user and partner analysis across Australia, uniquely delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia.

Following nine months of planning -- shaped by industry feedback and consultation -- EDGE 2021 will play host to the most influential business leaders in technology, reflective of a diverse, innovative and expanding channel ecosystem.

As the world becomes more collaborative, so is the network of providers delivering transformational solutions to customers. Different technology buyers are requiring different technology partners, challenging the market status quo in the process.

Mirroring the market, EDGE brings together emerging and established technology players, spanning bleeding edge start-ups and cloud specialists to independent software vendors and application developers. This is complemented with business consultants and boutique agencies, alongside solution providers and system integrators -- all collaborating, all contributing.

EDGE creates a unique environment in which extreme partner types can join forces in the pursuit of innovation, acting as the conduit for customer transformation since first launching in 2015.