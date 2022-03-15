Zebra eyes APAC SaaS domination as A/NZ sales VP promoted

Part of move to launch Reflexis Systems in A/NZ and APAC.

Credit: Supplied

Software vendor Zebra Technologies has promoted sales VP for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) Tom Christodoulou to Asia Pacific (APAC) lead for its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business.



Christodoulou has been with the vendor since 2014 and has represented the A/NZ region since 2017.

Prior to his time at Zebra, he has also worked at Motorola Solutions, Communications Design & Management, Invenio, Concentric Asia Pacific and QMI Solutions.

The promotion comes as Zebra launches its Reflexis Systems SaaS portfolio in A/NZ ahead of a wider Asia Pacific (APAC) launch.

Reflexis offers artificial intelligence-powered workforce management, task management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organisations in retail, banking, hospitality and healthcare.

In addition to Zebra's own partner program, Reflexis' website claims the SaaS arm also contains a partner program.

Supporting the the promotion and the SaaS push is a dedicated team in Melbourne, which includes customer service managers, a sales teams and a solutions consultant.

“The introduction of Reflexis to Zebra’s portfolio of SaaS-based solutions will provide businesses the tools they need to put their data to work, allowing for higher levels of security and manageability as well as new analytics that can elevate the performance of their business,” said Christodoulou.

“Zebra’s SaaS-based solutions simplify the day of every worker at the edge by supporting the best ‘next-action’ approach with an industry-leading portfolio of retail-ready products, solutions and services.”

Zebra's move to further cement its place in the APAC region comes nearly two years after signing a partnership agreement with New Zealand-headquartered distributor Sektor, which saw the latter open up a Vietnam head office in Ho Chi Minh City back in July 2020.